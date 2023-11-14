Israel Advances in Gaza, Urged to Accept Humanitarian Pauses

In a significant development, Israel announced its successful encirclement of Gaza City, marking a major milestone in its mission to combat Hamas. Meanwhile, the United States, represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is set to urge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to temporary humanitarian pauses in the fighting in order to facilitate aid delivery to the Palestinian enclave.

As the conflict enters its fourth week, Israel’s military has been engaged in intense battles with Hamas militants. The militants, in response, have resorted to hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels. While significant progress has been made by Israeli forces, with the city’s outskirts now under their control, the battle continues.

Secretary Blinken’s visit to Israel comes as mounting casualties among Palestinian civilians and severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, water, medicine, and fuel have triggered global calls for a pause in the fighting or a complete ceasefire. However, both Israel and the White House have rejected these calls, maintaining Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas fighters, who often use civilian buildings and the general population as cover.

Gaza health authorities have reported over 9,061 people killed since the initiation of Israel’s assault on the densely populated enclave. Concerned about the situation, a group of independent United Nations experts has called for an immediate ceasefire, warning that Palestinians are at “grave risk of genocide.” However, the Israeli mission to the U.N. in Geneva has dismissed these comments, placing the blame on Hamas for the civilian deaths.

Efforts are underway to minimize harm to civilians in Gaza, including talks on potential humanitarian pauses in the conflict. The U.S. National Security spokesperson, John Kirby, emphasized the need for aid delivery and the safety of civilians, including hostages. As part of these efforts, the U.S. has been flying intelligence-gathering drones over Gaza to support the search for hostages.

In addition to the diplomatic discussions, plans are in motion to facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals and critically injured Palestinians. The Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt has been opened for a limited time, allowing foreign passport holders, their dependents, and injured Gazans to leave the enclave. Over the past two days, more than 700 foreign citizens have already been evacuated, and additional critically injured Palestinians will also be crossing. Astonishingly, with a third of Gaza’s hospitals non-operational, the medical situation is described as “beyond catastrophic.”

While the situation remains highly volatile, international pressure to address the humanitarian crisis is growing. It is crucial that Israel and its allies carefully assess the calls for a ceasefire and focus on finding a path towards peace and stability for all parties involved.

