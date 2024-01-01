In a recent admission by an Israeli military official, it has been revealed that the use of improper munitions resulted in a high death toll during an attack on the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. This revelation sheds light on Israel’s military tactics, which have led to a significant number of civilian casualties.

Speaking to the Israeli public broadcaster Kan, the military official stated that the munitions used in the raid on Maghazi were not suitable for a densely populated refugee camp. The official expressed regret for the harm caused to those who were uninvolved and emphasized the army’s commitment to learning lessons from the incident.

It is important to note that this statement comes in the midst of accusations against Israel for using “dirty” bombs in Gaza. The use of such powerful bombs in a tightly packed strip poses an increased risk of civilian casualties. Recent reports have revealed that nearly half of the Israeli munitions used in Gaza are unguided “dumb bombs,” which are less accurate and carry a greater potential for harm to civilians, according to a US intelligence assessment cited by CNN.

Furthermore, there have been concerns raised about Israel’s standards regarding acceptable civilian harm from attacks. The Israeli military has allegedly loosened its standards, leading to a higher proportion of civilian deaths compared to previous rounds of military assaults.

According to Palestinian authorities, the assault on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 21,000 people, with over half of them being women and children. The current round of fighting was triggered by an attack launched by the Palestinian armed group Hamas on southern Israel, which resulted in a significant loss of life and individuals being held captive.

The attack on Maghazi is just one example that raises questions about the indiscriminate nature of Israel’s bombardment. Multiple locations across Gaza have faced devastating attacks, turning entire neighborhoods into ruins. In a recent wave of violence, approximately 100 people were killed in various attacks. Earlier this month, Israeli attacks on a residential block in the Jabalia refugee camp claimed the lives of at least 90 individuals. Additionally, Israeli assaults in early December resulted in the deaths of 700 Palestinians in a single day.

Palestinians residing in the besieged enclave have expressed their inability to find safe havens from Israel’s relentless bombardment. It is distressing to note that areas civilians were instructed to move to for their safety have also been targeted by Israeli forces.

Various aid agencies, including the United Nations, have strongly condemned Israel’s targeting of schools, hospitals, and residential areas. The immense destruction caused by Israeli bombings in Gaza is considered one of the most devastating in recent history.

While the admission of using improper munitions sheds light on the situation, it raises further concerns about the overall approach taken by Israel’s military. The continued violence and high civilian death toll highlight the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.