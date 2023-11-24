Israel Claims Ceasefire Breached Soon After Implementation

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have alleged that Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip broke the newly established ceasefire after just 15 minutes. The IDF intercepted a rocket aimed at southern Israel during this time, triggering rocket sirens in the evacuated towns of Kissufim and Ein HaShlosha. The ceasefire, which commenced in the early morning, was meant to facilitate a prisoner exchange and allow the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza.

While it remains unclear which group was responsible for the rocket launch, the IDF has previously held Hamas accountable for any attacks from Gaza into southern Israel due to its influence over other local militant factions. Newsweek reached out to a Hamas spokesperson for comment.

The temporary truce came after weeks of arduous negotiations involving Israel, Hamas, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. It marks the first substantial break in hostilities since an incursion by Hamas into southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people. In the aftermath, more than 13,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip commenced, based on figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.

Under the ceasefire agreement, hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks will pass through the Rafah crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border to provide assistance to Gaza. However, the prospect of an imminent end to the conflict appears bleak. Israeli leaders have made firm commitments to “crush and destroy” Hamas, which has held control over the 141-square-mile coastal enclave since 2007. The region has experienced an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since that same year.

While intense clashes between the IDF and Hamas have primarily occurred in the northern part of the Strip, evacuations have been ordered, with residents relocating to the southern area. The IDF seems to be preparing for an offensive in the southern region of Gaza as soon as the current ceasefire expires. According to The Times of Israel, the IDF employed riot dispersal tactics to prevent Palestinians from returning to their homes in the northern part of the Strip during the lull in fighting.

