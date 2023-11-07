Israeli Ground Forces Enter Gaza, Expanding Military Operation

Israeli ground forces have entered the Gaza Strip, expanding their military operation in the region, according to army spokesperson Daniel Hagari. The troops, including infantry, armor, engineer units, and artillery, are actively participating in the fighting. Although specific details were not provided, Hagari confirmed that the forces are in the field and continuing their operations.

This significant expansion comes after two earlier “targeted raids” conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). During these raids, ground forces had withdrawn after a few hours. However, it appears that a major ground offensive aimed at seizing and holding significant territory has not yet been initiated.

The overnight fighting resulted in no casualties for the Israeli army. Hagari emphasized that the safety of their forces remains a top priority, and the IDF is taking all necessary measures to protect them.

In response to the escalating conflict, the IDF has designated a protected space for Gazans who have moved south of Wadi Gaza, a central waterway in the strip. They will receive increased provisions of food, water, and medicine, although specific arrangements were not disclosed.

Hagari also dismissed rumors of a hostage deal with Hamas, describing it as a cynical move aimed at spreading psychological terror. He reaffirmed that the highest national effort is focused on returning hostages home and that all operational activities aim to achieve this goal.

As the situation in Gaza intensifies, the entry of Israeli ground forces marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict. The expansion of the military operation underscores the gravity of the situation and the determination of the Israeli army to achieve its objectives while ensuring the safety of its personnel.