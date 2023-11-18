New Article: Israel’s Allegations of Tunnels under Gaza Hospital Raise Questions

Military experts are examining Israel’s claims that Hamas has used tunnels under Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza as a command center. While a recent Israeli military-led tour of the hospital grounds showed evidence of a shaft with electrical wiring and a metal staircase, the exact purpose and depth of the shaft remain unclear. Visual evidence provided by Israel, including videos from inside Gaza’s main children’s hospital, has faced challenges to its authenticity.

Both Israel and the Biden administration assert that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are operating command centers and ammunition depots under hospitals in Gaza. They claim that this practice is part of a strategy to use civilians as human shields. Palestinian officials and doctors at Al-Shifa Hospital deny these allegations. American officials also support Israel’s claim, citing intelligence based on intercepts from fighters. However, they have not disclosed the details of these intercepted communications.

The process of establishing a definitive account is not expected to be immediate. Military officials from the United States and Israel estimate that it could take weeks or even months to gather conclusive evidence. The possibility of booby traps within the tunnels adds an extra layer of complexity and caution to the situation. Israeli forces view sending soldiers into the tunnels as a last resort due to the potential dangers involved.

Critics have raised concerns about the impact of the hospital dispute on the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel and Hamas are engaged in a physical battle but are also fighting for global public opinion. Israel’s assertion that Hamas is using hospitals as command centers is an important part of its narrative, highlighting the use of human shields as a war crime. However, targeting a hospital is also considered a war crime. These conflicting claims strive to depict the other side as endangering civilians.

The dispute surrounding the existence of tunnels under Al-Shifa Hospital is not an isolated incident. Tunnels have become an integral part of life in Gaza, with Hamas developing an extensive network over the years. Estimates of the length of the tunnel network vary, with some suggesting hundreds of miles. Tightened Israeli restrictions on the Gaza Strip since 2007 have prompted Palestinians to construct tunnels for smuggling purposes.

Clearing the Gaza tunnels poses a significant challenge. According to a US military official, it is expected to take years for Israel to remove all of the tunnels. The elaborate underground network resembles miniature cities, complete with pathways, rooms, cells, and even roads for vehicles.

As the investigation into the alleged tunnels beneath Al-Shifa Hospital continues, it remains essential to objectively evaluate the evidence provided by all parties involved. The complexity of the issue, coupled with the delicate nature of the conflict, necessitates a thorough and impartial analysis.

FAQ

What evidence has been presented so far?

Israel has shown a shaft with electrical wiring and a metal staircase located on the hospital grounds. They have also released videos from inside Gaza’s main children’s hospital, illustrating weapons and explosives allegedly found in the medical center. However, the authenticity of these videos has been questioned, and the assertions made in them could not be independently verified.

What do Palestinian officials and doctors say?

Officials and doctors at Al-Shifa Hospital deny the allegations of Hamas using the hospital as a command center. They refute the claims made by Israel and argue that the hospital’s primary function is to provide medical care to the people of Gaza.

How long will it take to establish a conclusive account?

Military officials from the United States and Israel suggest that it could take weeks or even months to gather sufficient evidence. The potential presence of booby traps within the tunnels further complicates the process.

What impact does the hospital dispute have on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

The hospital dispute has amplified the battle for global public opinion between Israel and Hamas. Both sides aim to portray the other as endangering civilians, with Israel emphasizing the use of human shields as a war crime. The conflict surrounding the hospitals brings attention to the wider issue of civilian casualties and the complexities of targeting in warfare.

How extensive are the tunnels in Gaza?

The exact length of the tunnel network in Gaza is uncertain, with estimates ranging from hundreds of miles to 310 miles. Hamas has invested significant effort in constructing and expanding the tunnel network over the years, utilizing them for various purposes, including smuggling supplies and weapons.

How long will it take to clear the tunnels?

Clearing all of the tunnels in Gaza is expected to be a lengthy process. According to a US military official, it will likely take years for Israel to eliminate the entire tunnel network due to its extensive nature and complexities.