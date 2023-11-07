Israel Regains Control of Gaza Border Amidst Escalating Conflict

Israel announced on Tuesday that it had re-established control over the Gaza border following a weekend assault by Hamas militants. In response to the border breach, the Israeli military conducted extensive air raids on the enclave and planted mines along the previously toppled barrier. The violence has led to over 1,500 casualties and sparked international support for Israel, as well as street protests in solidarity with Palestinians.

Contrary to initial reports, there have been no new infiltrations from Gaza since Monday, according to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson for Israel. Reports of cross-border tunnels used by gunmen have been discredited. On the Palestinian side, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli air strikes have caused at least 687 fatalities and 3,726 injuries. Media reports and eyewitnesses confirmed attacks on various sites including apartment blocks, mosques, hospitals, and telecommunication infrastructure.

As the clashes continued, Hamas issued a threat to execute Israeli captives in response to Israeli bombings of Palestinian homes without warning. The Israeli military has not responded directly to the threat, but it has been confirmed that more than 100 people were taken captive by Hamas during the weekend incursion. In order to protect civilians, Israeli security officers have been warning Palestinians through calls and mobile phone audio messages to evacuate specific areas in Gaza.

The escalation of violence has raised concerns about the possibility of a ground assault by Israel, leading to the activation of an unprecedented 300,000 reservists. Israel’s decision to tighten the blockade on Gaza has also drawn international condemnation. In response to the crisis, the United States has expressed its support for Israel and announced the provision of additional military supplies.

The United Nations has reported that approximately 137,000 people are seeking shelter with UNRWA, the agency that provides services to Palestinians. Several governments, including Italy, Thailand, and Ukraine, have confirmed the deaths of their citizens in the Hamas attacks. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan have called for an immediate end to the violence from both sides. As the conflict escalates, the international community remains committed to seeking a resolution that addresses the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.