Unique Insights into the Recovery of Child Hostages in Israel

The recovery process for child hostages returning to Israel has been a national mission involving a team of medical professionals at the Schneider Children’s Medical Center. These professionals, led by Dr. Yael Mozer-Glassberg, have been tasked with providing care and support to children and their mothers who were kidnapped by Hamas and other militant groups.

Contrary to initial expectations, the children have been remarkably forthcoming about their traumatic experiences. They have shared their stories with social workers and psychologists, with voices barely audible, recounting harrowing tales of captivity. Rather than being emotionally overwhelmed, the children have discussed their experiences with a nonchalant attitude, speaking about death as casually as if they were discussing a trip to the grocery store.

The impact of the war on women and children in Gaza has been devastating, with thousands reported killed since the conflict began. In response, Dr. Efrat Bron-Harlev, the director of Schneider Children’s Medical Center, proactively planned for the arrival of the rescued children. She assembled a team consisting primarily of women, recognizing the possibility of sexual trauma, and also gathered a group of specialists prepared to address various physical traumas that might have been sustained.

Upon the children’s arrival, the medical teams proceeded cautiously. The children reunited with their families before being assessed and assigned medical professionals. The hospital staff took a slow and careful approach, ensuring the specific needs and preferences of each patient were identified. They discovered that many of the children had experienced significant weight loss, had poor hygiene, and were infested with lice. Furthermore, some children exhibited reluctance to eat, fearing that the food would not last throughout the day.

As the recovery process continued, the children gradually regained their voices and started interacting with family members outside of their rooms. However, questions and concerns remained for the children’s parents and caregivers. One mother recounted the horrific journey to Gaza on a tractor with a severely injured soldier, resulting in her daughter being covered in the soldier’s blood. The child continues to ask about the fate of this wounded man, but the mother is unable to provide an answer.

The work of the hospital staff has been emotionally challenging, forcing them to rely on one another for support. Despite the hardships, they remain dedicated to providing the necessary care and helping these children recover from the trauma they endured.

