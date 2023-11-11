Israeli Soldier Successfully Released by Hamas during Gaza Ground Operation

Israeli forces continue to advance deeper into Gaza, risking closer airstrikes to hospitals where thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter. Amidst the chaos, a video circulating on social media shows an Israeli tank blocking the territory’s main highway, preventing escape for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who remain in the north. The video captured a car being hit by a tank and exploding, resulting in three fatalities.

In a surprising turn of events, Israel announced late Monday that a female soldier captured by Hamas militants has been released during their ground operations in Gaza. Private Ori Megidish, the captured soldier, has been medically checked, is in good health, and has been reunited with her family. This release comes after Hamas released a video purporting to show three women captured in their attack inside Israel, where one of the captives delivered a statement criticizing Israel’s response to the hostage crisis. Hamas and other militants have demanded the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel in exchange for the captured individuals, a demand that Israel has dismissed.

As Israeli troops expand their ground operation in Gaza, casualties are expected to rise, particularly in densely populated residential areas. The Israeli military has been vague about their operations, but recent movements and calls for residents to head south suggest a focus on the main city of Gaza. Many Palestinians were ordered to flee to the south, but due to continued Israeli airstrikes in safe zones, hundreds of thousands remain in the north. Around 117,000 displaced people are seeking refuge in hospitals in northern Gaza, alongside patients and staff. The situation in Gaza remains dire, with over 8,300 Palestinians killed and more than 1.4 million people displaced from their homes.

While Israeli forces continue their offensive, hospitals in Gaza are under increasing threat. Strikes have targeted hospitals in Gaza City, including the Shifa and Al Quds hospitals, as well as the Indonesian and Turkish hospitals in northern Gaza. All 10 hospitals in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders, but staff have refused to leave, citing the risk to patients on ventilators. Israel claims to be targeting Hamas fighters and infrastructure, but due to their presence among civilians, innocent lives are put in danger.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in deteriorating conditions for civilians, with shortages of food, medicine, and fuel. Despite a recent convoy of humanitarian aid entering the territory from Egypt, the amount of assistance is still far less than what is needed for the population of 2.3 million people. The siege imposed on Gaza has pushed its infrastructure to the brink of collapse, leaving the civilian population in dire need of support.

FAQ

1. How many Palestinians have been killed in the conflict?

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 8,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed.

2. How many people have been displaced from their homes in Gaza?

More than 1.4 million people have been displaced from their homes in Gaza.

3. What demands have Hamas and other militants made?

Hamas and other militants have demanded the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel in exchange for the captured individuals.

4. Why have hospitals in Gaza come under threat?

Hospitals in Gaza have come under threat due to airstrikes targeting Hamas fighters and infrastructure. However, the presence of civilians in these areas puts innocent lives at risk.