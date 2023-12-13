New Article: Israel mourns loss of 10 soldiers in Gaza confrontation

Israel is mourning the loss of 10 brave soldiers who gave their lives in the recent Gaza confrontation. Among them was a highly respected colonel who commanded a strategic base for the Golani infantry brigade.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement on Wednesday, providing an update on the tragic incident. Initially, it was reported that eight soldiers had lost their lives in the fierce fighting, including a lieutenant colonel who led a Golani regiment. However, this updated statement confirmed that the death toll had risen to 10.

The fallen soldiers have been identified as Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Grinberg, Major Roei Meldasi, Major Moshe Avram Bar On, Sergeant Achia Daskal, Staff Sergeant Oriya Yaakov, Captain Liel Hayo, Major Ben Shelly, Master Sergeant Rom Hecht, Sergeant Eron Aloni, and Colonel Ben Bashet. Each of them played a crucial role in serving and protecting their country.

As the news of their untimely demise spreads, the nation has come together to honor their sacrifice and offer condolences to their families. The loss of these brave individuals is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by IDF soldiers on a daily basis in their efforts to safeguard Israel’s security.

Source: IDF