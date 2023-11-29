New Hostage Swap Underway as Cease-fire Nears Expiration

In a dramatic turn of events, a new hostage swap operation has commenced between Hamas and Israel as the current cease-fire in Gaza approaches its deadline. The Israeli military has confirmed that a group of 10 Israeli women and children, along with four Thai nationals, have been handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza and are en route to exiting the territory. Additionally, two Russian-Israeli women were released by Hamas in a separate exchange. In return, Israel is set to free 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Negotiators are working against the clock to secure a further extension of the truce, with talks growing increasingly challenging as more women and children held by Hamas are released. The militant group is anticipated to seek greater releases in exchange for freeing male captives, including civilians and soldiers.

International pressure is mounting for the cease-fire to continue indefinitely after nearly eight weeks of intense violence in Gaza. The Israeli bombardment and ground campaign have resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, forced the displacement of three quarters of the population, and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed Israel’s intention to resume its campaign against Hamas once the phase of returning abductees is complete. He emphasized that Israel will not cease fighting until the end. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning a visit to the region this week to urge for further extensions of the truce and to facilitate the release of more hostages.

