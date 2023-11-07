Israel Rejects Diplomatic Base in Jerusalem for New Saudi Envoy

Israel has firmly rejected the establishment of a diplomatic base in Jerusalem for the newly appointed Saudi envoy to the Palestinians. This decision comes at a crucial time as the United States endeavors to develop formal relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef Al-Sudairi, recently expanded his credentials to include the role of a non-resident envoy to the Palestinians. In a social media post by his embassy in Amman, it was stated that Al-Sudairi’s responsibilities now include serving as a “consul-general in Jerusalem.” This announcement aligns with the Palestinians’ longstanding aspiration to establish a state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war.

However, Israel maintains Jerusalem as its indivisible capital, a position acknowledged by the United States in 2017 but not by other global powers. Consequently, Israeli authorities prohibit any Palestinian diplomatic activity in the city. Moreover, Israel’s current hard-right government has shown little willingness to make significant concessions to the Palestinians as part of a potential normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia.

While Saudi Arabia has traditionally championed the Palestinian cause and refrained from official ties with Israel, the United States seeks to facilitate a historic Middle East deal that could include the normalization of Israeli-Saudi relations. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen emphasized that there would be no opening of a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem and explicitly stated, “Will there be an official physically sitting in Jerusalem? This we will not allow.”

Cohen’s remarks were prompted by Al-Sudairi’s appointment, which he believes may be linked to ongoing normalization discussions. He suggested that Saudi Arabia wishes to assure the Palestinians that they have not been forgotten amidst the progress in talks between the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.

In conclusion, with Israel’s rejection of a diplomatic base in Jerusalem and its resistance to territorial compromises, the path to a potential Israeli-Saudi normalization agreement becomes increasingly challenging.