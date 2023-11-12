Israel’s Foreign Ministry Revises Death Toll in Southern Israel Attack

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has announced a revision to the death toll resulting from the Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7. The new official figure stands at around 1,200, down from the government’s previous estimate of 1,400.

The updated number of victims was provided by spokesperson Lior Haiat in a written statement. While an explanation for the revision was not provided, Haiat mentioned that the figure was adjusted on Thursday. It should be noted that this count is not final and subject to change as authorities continue to identify all the bodies.

The attack, which took place in southern Israel, resulted in a significant loss of life, affecting both Israelis and foreigners alike. While the revised numbers bring about a slight decrease in the reported death toll, the impact of such a tragedy remains deeply felt.

FAQ:

Q: What was the previous government estimate of the death toll in the attack?

A: The previous government estimate put the death toll at 1,400.

Q: Will the number of victims potentially change again?

A: Yes, as authorities identify additional bodies, the death toll may be subject to further adjustment.

Q: How significant was the impact of the Hamas attack?

A: The attack resulted in a significant loss of life and deeply impacted both Israelis and foreigners.

Q: Are there any additional details about the attack?

A: The article does not provide specific details about the attack itself.