New Patriot Calls for Accountability in Fundraising

A prominent Republican lawmaker has raised concerns over left-wing fundraising platforms and their connection to organizations sympathetic to Hamas. Calling out ActBlue, which serves as a major fundraising platform for Democrat campaigns and groups nationwide, the lawmaker has urged the platform to cease processing contributions for these groups.

Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines, Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, criticized ActBlue for supporting organizations that either participated in or amplified rallies celebrating the violent attack carried out by Hamas on innocent Israeli civilians. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of over 1,200 lives and the capture of hundreds of hostages.

Expressing shock at the Democrats’ primary fundraising vehicle aiding in the financial support of anti-Semitic protests where Hamas terrorists are glorified as martyrs, Senator Daines believes that ActBlue should sever ties with these pro-Hamas groups. He further suggests that Democrats should distance themselves from the platform if it fails to do so.

With ActBlue having helped raise an impressive $12 billion for Democrat politicians and causes, the concern lies in its association with groups that endorse and organize rallies in support of Hamas’ violent incursions. One such group is the U.S.-Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), which has received assistance from ActBlue in processing donations. The USPCN has been involved in orchestrating numerous protests commemorating the deadly aggression of Hamas against Israeli civilians.

In October, the USPCN arranged an “All Out for Palestine” protest in Houston, during which participants hailed Hamas as martyrs. Similar rallies were organized in other locations, such as Detroit, where protesters chanted slogans such as “When people are occupied, violence is justified.”

As calls for accountability grow, it is crucial for fundraising platforms to ensure that the organizations they support align with ethical values and condemn violence. The Democrat party and its supporters must address the concerns raised by Senator Daines, reflecting upon their association with groups that sympathize with Hamas. Transparency and responsibility in fundraising are essential for maintaining trust and promoting inclusivity in the political process.

