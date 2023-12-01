Israel Resumes Military Operations Against Hamas, Straining Truce Efforts

Israel’s military has restarted its combat operations in Gaza, intensifying its fight against Hamas following the breakdown of a week-long truce aimed at freeing hostages. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Hamas of violating the truce first by launching rockets towards Israeli territory. Smoke billowed across parts of the densely populated enclave as the IDF declared its intention to once again confront Hamas.

Since the resumption of military operations early Friday, 109 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health. The fighting signals the end of a fragile truce that enabled the release of 110 Israeli women and children, as well as foreign nationals, who had been taken hostage by Hamas. Additionally, around 240 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli jails.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office criticized Hamas for failing to fulfill its obligation to release all the abducted women and for launching rockets towards Israeli citizens. As of now, 137 individuals remain held hostage in Gaza, including men, women, and two minors. Netanyahu affirmed his government’s commitment to achieving its war goals, which include the release of the hostages, eliminating Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza does not pose a future threat to Israel.

In response, the Hamas-controlled Government Media Office in Gaza blamed the international community, particularly the United States, for the resumption of fighting, holding them accountable for the “crimes” committed by the Israeli occupation.

The resumption of fighting also raises the possibility of expanded military operations by Israel in Gaza. Previously, the IDF focused mainly on the north, but leaflets were dropped in the southern city of Kahn Younis, designating it as a “fighting zone” and urging residents to evacuate immediately. Israel had already advised people in northern Gaza to move south for their safety, and Kahn Younis is located south of that line.

The IDF released a new map, dividing Gaza into numbered districts that serve as evacuation zones for residents’ safety if necessary in the next stage of the war.

If efforts to revive the truce fail, the resumption of fighting will reignite a long-standing conflict that has caused immense damage to Gaza and has led to a humanitarian crisis. The United Nations Secretary-General described it as “a crisis of humanity.”

In the hours leading up to the latest round of fighting, the United States called on Israel to protect Palestinian civilians. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of not repeating the scale of civilian casualties and displacement seen in northern Gaza during their talks with Israeli officials.

The breakdown of the truce comes after Israel’s repeated warnings that it would resume its military assault in Gaza if Hamas failed to produce additional hostages daily. As the deadline passed, hostilities immediately resumed. Tragically, three more Israeli hostages died while in Hamas captivity, further heightening tensions.

