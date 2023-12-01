Israel Resumes Military Operations as Truce Expires, Accusing Hamas of Violation

Israel’s military has announced the resumption of combat operations against Hamas in Gaza, stating that the Palestinian militant group violated a seven-day temporary truce by firing towards Israeli territory. The ceasefire, which began on November 24 and was extended twice, allowed for the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid into the region.

In the hour leading up to the truce’s scheduled end, Israel intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza. Sirens sounded in Israeli areas near Gaza just minutes before the deadline, according to the Israeli military. Reports from Palestinian media indicated that there were Israeli air and artillery strikes across the enclave following the expiration of the truce. However, there has been no immediate comment from Hamas or any claim of responsibility for the rocket launches.

Qatar and Egypt have been engaged in intensive efforts to extend the truce following the exchange of hostages and prisoners on Thursday. Israel had previously set the release of 10 hostages per day as the minimum requirement for a pause in their ground assault and bombardment.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated in an interview that they are prepared for all possibilities and without an agreement, they will return to combat.

It is crucial to grasp the severity of the situation. Hamas, the militant group governing Gaza, has been the target of Israel’s determination to eradicate them. Israel blamed them for an incident on October 7, claiming that Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched an intense bombardment and a ground invasion. According to Palestinian health authorities, more than 15,000 Gazans have been killed.

On Thursday, 105 hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners were freed as part of the truce. Among the released were six women, including one who held dual Mexican-Israeli citizenship, and a 21-year-old woman with both French and Israeli citizenship. Photos released by the Israeli prime minister’s office depicted emotional reunions between the hostages and their families.

Abdullah Al Sulaiti, a lead negotiator for Qatar, acknowledged in a Reuters interview the challenges involved in maintaining the agreement. “At the beginning, I thought achieving an agreement would be the most difficult step,” he said, reflecting on the behind-the-scenes efforts. “I’ve discovered that sustaining the agreement itself is equally challenging.”

Throughout the truce, some humanitarian aid has entered Gaza, but it remains insufficient to meet the region’s needs. There have been calls from international groups to pressure Israel to allow more aid into the beleaguered enclave.

As the ceasefire concludes, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel and emphasized the importance of avoiding the massive loss of civilian life and displacement witnessed in northern Gaza during the previous weeks. He discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the need for concrete measures to protect critical infrastructure and designate safe zones.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the ceasefire’s extension, the conflict continues to cause devastation and suffering for both sides. The international community plays a crucial role in supporting peace and facilitating long-term solutions.

FAQs:

Q: How did the truce between Israel and Hamas come about?

A: The truce was the result of extensive negotiations between Qatar, Egypt, and the two conflicting parties, Israel and Hamas.

Q: What were the conditions of the truce?

A: The truce allowed for the release of hostages held in Gaza, Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the region.

Q: How many hostages and prisoners were released during the truce?

A: A total of 105 hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners were freed.

Q: What measures are being taken to mitigate civilian casualties and protect critical infrastructure?

A: Concrete measures are being discussed, including the designation of safe zones and efforts to avoid damaging hospitals and water facilities.

Q: How can the international community support peace in the region?

A: The international community can pressure Israel to allow more aid into Gaza and contribute to long-term solutions for lasting peace between Israel and Hamas.

Sources: Reuters, [source domain]