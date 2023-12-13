Israel’s Tough Stance on Hamas Results in International Discord

Israel’s determination to confront Hamas in Gaza remains unwavering, regardless of global support. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen declared on Wednesday that acquiescing to another cease-fire would simply empower the terrorist organization and pose a renewed threat to the residents of Israel. Cohen’s strong statement came in response to the United Nations General Assembly’s recent overwhelming support for a cease-fire resolution.

Cohen emphasized that Israel will continue to combat Hamas, with or without international backing, as he firmly believes that a cease-fire at this stage would serve as a gift to the terrorist group. He maintained that allowing Hamas to regroup and menace Israeli citizens is not an acceptable outcome. In addition to his remarks, Cohen urged the international community to take effective and aggressive measures to safeguard global shipping lanes.

The recent resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and the release of hostages was introduced by Egypt and garnered a majority vote in favor. However, it was met with strong opposition from the United States, Israel, Guatemala, the Czech Republic, Paraguay, Austria, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, and Papua New Guinea. Despite the objections, the resolution was ultimately adopted, with 23 abstentions.

The emergency meeting convened to address the grave humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of Palestinian civilians underlined the urgency of the matter. UN General Assembly President H.E. Mr. Dennis Francis highlighted the staggering death toll since the outbreak of the war between Hamas and Israel, stressing that any delay in providing crucial humanitarian assistance could lead to further loss of life. The magnitude of the crisis was evident, as Francis described the deterioration of an already fragile humanitarian system in real-time.

Displacement and lack of safety for Palestinians affected by the violence were among the critical issues emphasized during the meeting. The dire circumstances faced by these individuals underscore the urgent need for action from the international community.

During the voting process, the UN dismissed two proposed amendments to the resolution, aimed at condemning Hamas specifically. The amendments put forth by Austria and the United States required a two-thirds majority for approval, but neither achieved the necessary support.

As tensions persist in the region, Israel remains steadfast in its determination to confront Hamas, placing its priority on the safety and well-being of its citizens. The lack of international consensus on this matter highlights the complexity of the situation and the divergent perspectives held by various nations.

