Israel Rescues Citizens and Jews From Conflict Zone in Ethiopia

In a swift and successful operation, Israel has rescued approximately 200 citizens and local Jews from the conflict-ridden Amhara region in Ethiopia. The rescue mission was carried out by the Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office, with the aim of bringing Israeli citizens and eligible Ethiopians back to their home country.

The majority of those rescued were from the city of Gondar, where thousands of Ethiopians have been waiting for permission to immigrate to Israel. A smaller group of Israelis were also rescued from the capital city of Bahir Dar in Amhara. The exact breakdown of citizens versus non-citizens among those rescued has not been disclosed.

To facilitate their return to Israel, the evacuees were flown to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, where they will make further travel arrangements. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated that the Israelis will stay in Addis Ababa until they decide whether to return home or remain in Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to all those involved in the successful rescue operation, emphasizing that Israel takes care of its citizens no matter where they are. He assured the new immigrants that they will be warmly welcomed in their homeland.

Foreign Minister Cohen praised the collaboration and coordination between various agencies and organizations involved in the rescue mission. He commended the proactive efforts of the Foreign Ministry, the Israeli Embassy in Ethiopia, and the Jewish Agency for their swift and high-quality actions.

In the days leading up to the rescue mission, the Foreign Ministry had urged Israelis in Amhara to stay in secure locations and maintain contact with the embassy in Addis Ababa. This precautionary measure was taken due to ongoing clashes between the Ethiopian military and local militia fighters.

The violence in Amhara erupted following the disbandment of Amhara regional forces by Ethiopia’s federal government after the Tigray conflict. The federal government declared a state of emergency in Amhara and sought assistance in regaining control. As the situation escalated, other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, advised their citizens against traveling to the Amhara region.

As tensions subsided and government troops regained control, the rescue mission was launched to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens and Jews residing in the conflict zone. The successful operation not only highlights Israel’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens but also demonstrates the close cooperation between different agencies and the government.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel