Israel Relaxes Restrictions, Facilitating Palestinian Access to Work

GAZA CITY, Sept 28 – In a significant turn of events, Israel has recently lifted its blockades at the Gaza crossings, enabling thousands of Palestinian workers to resume their jobs in Israel and the West Bank. This decision comes after a period of closure due to violent protests along the border, which lasted for nearly two weeks.

Previously, approximately 18,000 Gazans held permits from Israeli authorities allowing them to work outside of the blockaded enclave. This arrangement injected around $2 million into the impoverished territory’s economy on a daily basis. The reopening of the crossings will revive this critical source of income.

The move coincides with intensified efforts from Egypt and the United Nations to de-escalate tensions and prevent further armed conflicts in Gaza. Notably, Qatar, one of the main donors to Gaza, facilitated mediation efforts in collaboration with an envoy who oversees Qatari relief projects in the region, Mohammed Al-Emadi.

The recent period saw protests marred by stone-throwing and the use of explosive devices by demonstrators, met with live fire from Israeli troops. Tragically, these clashes resulted in one fatality and numerous injuries. However, Wednesday’s protests exhibited decreased intensity, prompting a milder response from Israeli forces.

In response to mediation calls for de-escalation, Israel decided to reopen the crossings, enabling workers to promptly cross. Khaled Zurub, a construction worker in Israel, expressed relief, saying, “We want to go to work and earn a living for our children because the situation was too bad for us the past two weeks.”

Cogat, the Israeli Defence Ministry agency responsible for coordination with Palestinians, emphasized that ongoing security assessments would determine the continuity of the open border.

Offering a potential sign of decreased tensions, a group called the “Revolutionary Youths,” responsible for organizing previous protests, announced the temporary suspension of demonstrations. Their decision was made after securing commitments from mediators that Israel would refrain from provocations in Jerusalem, ease restrictions in prisons, and relax the blockade of Gaza.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem criticized the continuous violation of Gazans’ fundamental right to freedom of movement by Israel, highlighting the repetitive border closures and the imposed blockade. Israel’s concerns for security had led to restrictions on the entry of many goods into Gaza with the backing of Egypt, and also the right to limit exports.

It is essential to recognize the dire economic conditions in Gaza. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), per capita income in Gaza stands at only a quarter of that in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while unemployment rates, as reported by the World Bank, approach nearly 50%.

While the reopening of the crossings brings temporary relief to Palestinian workers and their families, long-term solutions are still needed to address the root causes of the ongoing conflict and to improve the livelihoods of the people in Gaza.

