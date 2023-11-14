Israel Conducts Dramatic Strike on Hezbollah “Terrorist Target”

Israel’s military has released a jaw-dropping video showcasing a high-intensity attack on a Hezbollah target. The dramatic footage, captured by the Israeli Air Force, reveals an intense fireball erupting in the aftermath of an airstrike.

Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based militant group, has been engaged in border skirmishes with Israeli forces as tensions escalate against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Air Force publicly shared the video as part of its ongoing ground operation in Gaza to demonstrate its continued efforts against militant groups.

In a significant blow to Hamas, the IDF announced the elimination of Mohsen Abu Zina, the reputed “Head of Weapons and Industries” for the group. According to the Israeli military, Zina played a crucial role in developing strategic weapons and rocket systems for Hamas.

To ensure the safety of northern Gaza residents, Israel’s military has opened an evacuation route allowing them to move south. This measure comes as the northern Gaza Strip is considered a highly dangerous combat zone, and time is of the essence for evacuation. The IDF spokesman, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, emphasized the urgency in his recent statement.

The Israeli navy has been working closely with ground forces in Gaza, successfully neutralizing numerous terrorists and terror targets in the past month. According to Col. Eitan Paz, the Commander of Ashdod Navy Base, the navy is focused on defending against sea breaches, launching offensive strikes against terror targets, and providing round-the-clock assistance to ground forces.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has now entered its one-month mark, with around 240 hostages still held captive in Gaza. The Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health claims that more than 10,000 people within the Gaza Strip have lost their lives as a result of Israel’s counterattack.

