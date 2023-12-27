Israel Releases Remains of 80 Individuals for Burial in Gaza

Israel has recently handed over the remains of 80 individuals to the Gaza government, which were then buried in a mass grave in the city of Rafah. The bodies had been previously mutilated, with some organs reportedly removed. The occupying regime, however, refused to disclose the identities of the victims or the locations they were taken from.

The media office of the Gaza government has stated that these bodies were unidentified, and called for an independent international investigation into the alleged abduction of the bodies and the theft of their organs by the Israeli occupation army.

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement, strongly condemned the release of these bodies by Israel, describing it as a war crime and a violation of the dignity of the deceased. The bodies were reported to be in a state of decomposition, making identification difficult.

Last month, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor expressed concern about organ theft from Palestinian corpses. Testimonies from medical professionals in Gaza indicated that vital organs, including livers, kidneys, hearts, cochleas, and corneas, were missing from the bodies released by Israel. There were also claims that Israel exhumed and confiscated corpses from a mass grave at al-Shifa hospital.

The Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip began on October 7, following a retaliatory operation by Hamas against the occupying entity. This genocidal war has resulted in the deaths of at least 20,915 Palestinians, with the majority being women and children. Additionally, 54,918 individuals have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead under the rubble. The Gaza Strip remains under a complete siege imposed by Israel.

