Israel has firmly refuted claims that it is attempting to displace Palestinians from Gaza, countering allegations from Arab leaders and aid organizations about the potential consequences of its intensified ground offensive. Over the weekend, the Israel Defense Forces engaged in intense close-quarters combat to gain control of urban centers in northern Gaza and seek out Hamas leaders in Khan Younis, the largest city in the south.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that dozens of Hamas fighters had surrendered, signaling what he believed to be the beginning of the end for the militant group that has governed Gaza since 2007. In response, Hamas rejected the claim as “false and baseless” and issued fresh demands for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, threatening the lives of the hostages it currently holds.

Israel maintains that Hamas still holds approximately 137 hostages, while around 7,000 Palestinians are detained in Israeli prisons, many without charge. Family members of the hostages protested at the Knesset, seeking to keep pressure on the prime minister to prioritize the lives of the hostages in his decisions. However, Qatar officials, who previously helped broker a humanitarian pause for hostage exchange, stated that such a deal was unlikely to be repeated due to the continuous bombardment by Israel, which they believe is narrowing the window for potential agreements.

Humanitarian organizations have expressed concerns about the impact of the ground offensive on the civilian population, particularly in the south of Gaza. Bombing and the spread of the offensive have created an increasingly untenable situation, leading to a heavy death toll and the displacement of a significant portion of the population. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) highlighted the overcrowded conditions in its facilities, sheltering 1.3 million displaced individuals. Aid officials have also warned of the growing threat of diseases such as cholera and pneumonia due to deteriorating sanitation and decreasing temperatures.

Despite these troubling conditions, Israel adamantly denies any intention to forcibly empty Gaza of its Palestinian inhabitants. Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy dismissed the accusations as “outrageous and false,” clarifying that Israel’s aim is solely to persuade Palestinians to leave combat zones. However, international organizations, including the UN, argue that the offensive has rendered Gaza uninhabitable and severely hindered humanitarian efforts.

The Biden administration has faced criticism for its role in the conflict. Arab allies and human rights organizations expressed disappointment when the US used its veto power to block a ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council. The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, defended the decision, stating that a ceasefire would only perpetuate the problem as Hamas retained its strength and expressed its desire to repeat attacks on Israel. Blinken did acknowledge that Israeli forces need to improve civilian protection in their military operations.

Concerns have also arisen regarding the US’s supply of tank shells to Israel without continuous assessments of potential war crimes. Officials from anonymous sources admitted that the US is not adhering to guidelines established by President Biden in February, which called for consistent evaluations of recipients’ records on international norms for warfare.

While speculation has surfaced about a possible timeline for concluding the offensive, both Israel and the US have refrained from imposing deadlines. Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, maintained that dismantling Hamas and rescuing the remaining hostages cannot be achieved within a few weeks. The US Secretary of State emphasized that decisions regarding the duration of the war ultimately rest with Israel.

