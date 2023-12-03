Israel Prioritizes Minimizing Civilian Casualties in Response to American Warnings

By Kelly Garrity

12/03/2023 11:07 AM EST

Updated:

12/03/2023 12:05 PM EST

In recent developments, the United States has taken a firm stance against the rising civilian death toll in Gaza and has begun issuing warnings to Israel. Despite the complex political landscape, Israel has expressed receptiveness to these concerns.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Israel has acknowledged the importance of reducing civilian casualties and minimizing damage to civilian infrastructure. The Israeli government understands that their approach to the conflict is crucial.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also joined these verbal warnings, cautioning Israel about the potential for “strategic defeat” if they fail to protect civilians in Gaza. Vice President Kamala Harris, after attending the annual climate conference COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, reinforced the message, emphasizing the need to respect international humanitarian law. Harris expressed deep concern about the humanitarian crisis and the significant suffering endured by innocent Palestinians.

While Israel launched a siege on Gaza and continues to retaliate against Hamas rocket attacks, they have made efforts to mitigate civilian casualties. Kirby mentioned that Israeli forces have taken a more precise and targeted approach, particularly in their operations in north Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have even published online maps indicating “evacuation zones” to minimize casualties among the civilian population. Additionally, Israel has been dropping leaflets urging people to leave targeted areas before attacks.

However, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs highlighted a challenge faced by the population living in Gaza. The agency questioned where the approximately 2 million residents could evacuate to, given the lack of specific instructions on the map and the difficult living conditions in the region.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has created a delicate balancing act for the Biden administration. President Joe Biden and other top officials must navigate the need to support Israel, an essential ally, with growing calls from the left to secure a ceasefire and provide greater protection for civilians in Gaza.

In the midst of the debate, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) emphasized the importance of abiding by international humanitarian law to effectively combat terrorism. On the other hand, defenders of Israel, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), argued that the criticism of Israel’s military tactics was misplaced. Graham acknowledged the significant challenge Israel faces in fighting Hamas while minimizing harm to innocent people.

Nevertheless, concern over the rising death toll persists within the United States. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, expressed the U.S.’s unease about Israel’s ability to protect civilians during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

