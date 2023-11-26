Israel Receives List of Hostages for Release during Truce

In a recent development, Israel has received a new list of hostages that are set to be released during the ongoing truce. This news comes as aid continues to reach the northern parts of Gaza, providing much-needed relief to the affected areas.

The United Nations reported that sixty-one trucks were able to deliver essential supplies such as food, water, and emergency medical aid to northern Gaza. This is the largest number of trucks to reach this region since the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

As the second day of the Hamas-Israel truce unfolded, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that eleven ambulances, three coaches, and a flatbed were dispatched to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to assist with evacuations.

Furthermore, two hundred trucks made their way to the Nitzana border crossing with Egypt, while 187 entered Gaza by early evening. The UN also reported that 129,000 liters of fuel crossed into Gaza, providing much-needed energy for the region.

In a separate statement, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced that they received 187 trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent. This aid convoy, the largest since October 7, was filled with essential items such as food, water, primary healthcare medicines, and emergency medical supplies.

The PRCS successfully distributed the aid, which had entered through Rafah and from their own warehouses in the south. Since October 21, the PRCS has received a total of 1,946 aid trucks in Gaza.

These efforts are crucial in providing assistance to the people of Gaza who have been affected by the conflicts between Israel and Hamas. The aid deliveries aim to alleviate the suffering and ensure that basic needs are met.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What supplies were delivered to northern Gaza?

A: The aid trucks delivered food, water, and emergency medical supplies to northern Gaza.

Q: How many trucks reached the north since the attacks on Israel?

A: Sixty-one trucks reached the north, the largest number since the October 7 attacks.

Q: What aid was dispatched to Al-Shifa Hospital?

A: Eleven ambulances, three coaches, and a flatbed were dispatched to assist with evacuations.

Q: How many aid trucks crossed into Gaza?

A: By early evening, 187 aid trucks had entered Gaza.

Q: How much fuel crossed into Gaza?

A: A total of 129,000 liters of fuel crossed into Gaza.

Note: The source for this article could not be determined.