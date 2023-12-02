New Developments in Israeli-Qatari Hostage Release Talks

Tel Aviv, Israel – In recent negotiations between Israeli and Qatari officials aimed at securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Israeli authorities have recalled their negotiators after reaching a “dead end” in talks, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

The negotiations had initially resulted in a fragile truce between Hamas and Israel, but the ceasefire collapsed after just seven days. Israel accused Hamas of violating the accord by firing rockets. Israel, in its statement, held Hamas responsible for failing to fulfill its obligations, specifically the return of all women and children who were being held hostage.

The negotiation team, consisting of members from Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, was recalled by David Barnea, the head of the agency. The breakdown in talks occurred when Israel insisted on the release of a group of women, which Hamas refused to do, according to a source familiar with the situation.

As the impasse continued, Hamas expressed a desire to discuss the release of male hostages, potentially under different conditions. Israel rejected this proposition, emphasizing the necessity of releasing all women before any other prisoners. Hamas, in its statement, placed the blame on Israel and the United States for terminating the dialogue, claiming that Israel rejected offers to exchange prisoners and return the bodies of hostages who had died during the Gaza bombardment.

Efforts are still underway to reinstate a temporary halt in the fighting, with Qatari and American mediators actively working towards that goal. Vice President Kamala Harris, during her attendance at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, disclosed that discussions were ongoing with the Emir of Qatar. She stated that the objective was to secure a ceasefire that would enable the safe release of hostages and the delivery of aid to the affected areas.

Harris also expressed concern over the high level of civilian casualties in Gaza, emphasizing the need for Israel to consider the impact of its military actions. While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defense, she condemned the suffering of innocent Palestinians, calling the images and videos from Gaza “devastating.”

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces resumed their offensive operations, conducting over 400 strikes within the first day of renewed hostilities. Their targets included both Hamas and Islamic Jihad, another militant group active in Gaza. The Hamas-run Ministry of Health reported numerous casualties, particularly among women and children, including a significant number of fatalities resulting from the bombardment of a multi-story building in the Jabalya refugee camp.

Despite the resumption of violence, negotiations in Qatar continued until the collapse of the ceasefire on Friday. Concerns had already been expressed by the negotiators regarding Hamas’s ability to provide enough women and children to maintain the pauses in fighting. Under the previous agreement, Israel had extended the truce on a daily basis for every 10 hostages released by Hamas, having already released three Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

The Israel Defense Forces disclosed that there are still 136 hostages held in Gaza, including 17 women and children. However, it remains unclear how many of the hostages are under the control of Hamas as opposed to other militant groups in the region. Israeli and US officials believe that several women in their twenties and thirties are among those still being held by Hamas, some of them having been abducted from the Nova music festival. Hamas has claimed that these remaining hostages were members of the Israeli Defense Forces, a claim that Israel denies.

Despite the setback in negotiations, ongoing diplomatic efforts aim to find a resolution and secure the safe release of all hostages. The situation continues to develop, and further updates are anticipated in the coming days.

