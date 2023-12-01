Israel Recalls Ambassador Amidst Diplomatic Tensions with Spain

Israel has taken the decision to recall its ambassador to Spain due to the ongoing criticism of Israel by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The remarks made by Sánchez have deepened the rift between the two countries, prompting the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to announce the recall of the ambassador for consultations in Jerusalem.

In a recent interview with Spanish public broadcaster RTVE, Sánchez expressed doubts about Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law in relation to its military response in Gaza. The operation in Gaza has resulted in a significant loss of life, with over 13,000 people reported killed by the Hamas-run health ministry. The situation escalated following the violent attack by the militant group on October 7, which claimed the lives of 1,200 people in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also requested that Cohen summon the Spanish ambassador to Israel for a reprimand. Netanyahu referred to the comments made by Sánchez as “shameful” and highlighted their timing, as they coincided with a shooting incident in Jerusalem that resulted in the deaths of three individuals at a bus stop.

Eli Cohen defended Israel’s actions, stating that the country is acting within the bounds of international law. Cohen emphasized that Israel will continue its efforts until all hostages are returned and Hamas is eliminated from Gaza.

This is not the first time that Israel has summoned the Spanish ambassador over contentious remarks made by Prime Minister Sánchez. Last week, Israel criticized Sánchez and Belgian leader Alexander De Croo for their comments during a visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza. Both leaders condemned Israel’s attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip and called for increased humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the region.

