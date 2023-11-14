Israel Rejects International Calls for Palestinian Authority to Assume Control of Gaza

Israel’s stance on finding a postwar solution for Gaza diverges significantly from the opinions of both the United States and Arab nations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly ruled out any involvement of the Palestinian Authority, despite its favorability among Washington and certain Arab leaders, who believe it should take over from Hamas.

Netanyahu, who faces pressure from his right-wing political base, expressed Israel’s desire for an alternative solution that does not involve the Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas. Although he did not present a specific alternative, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s intention to avoid governing Gaza while maintaining security control over the territory following the defeat of Hamas, an objective he has unequivocally declared.

