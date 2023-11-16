New Article: International Pressure Mounts as Israel Rejects Calls for Gaza Assault Pause

In a first-ever public disagreement, Israel has rebuffed the calls of its closest allies in the West to pause its assault on Gaza. The international community, led by major powers such as the United States, the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and Japan, has urged Israel to implement “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to be delivered and hostages held by Hamas to be released.

Amid growing concern for the dire conditions faced by the 2.3 million people trapped in Gaza, powerhouses around the world have united to press Israel to halt its bombardment temporarily. However, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat categorically stated that Israel opposes a ceasefire or humanitarian pause at this time. A senior Israeli official also dismissed the calls, citing “poor faith” behind the requests for a cessation of the fighting.

The issue of pausing the assault has brought about a schism between Israel and its allies, marking a departure from the tight alignment and support demonstrated over the past three weeks. Israel launched its military campaign after Hamas militants unleashed a deadly rampage, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,400 people, including children, and the capture of more than 200 hostages.

Despite the international chorus of appeals for a pause, Israel remains steadfast in its position to continue the offensive. The airstrikes have taken a heavy toll on Gaza, with the Hamas-controlled health ministry reporting 7,326 Palestinian deaths, including around 3,000 children. The strip is now grappling with severe shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine.

Efforts are underway at the United Nations (U.N.) and through bilateral channels to persuade Israel to allow some form of respite. Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa expressed support for a humanitarian pause, highlighting the growing global consensus on the issue. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed this sentiment, calling for a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the urgent delivery of life-saving supplies.

However, the prospect of a respite from the hostilities seems distant, with Israel intensifying ground and air operations. Current discussions led by the U.S., Egypt, and the U.N. are focused on improving access to aid through the Rafah border crossing. Additionally, talks are underway to secure Israel’s agreement to allow essential fuel supplies for hospitals. These developments could pave the way for a reduction in violence in southern Gaza, facilitating the delivery of crucial aid.

While the international community advocates for a humanitarian pause, Israel maintains that any cessation of fighting would benefit Hamas, the group it is determined to dismantle. Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan emphasized that a ceasefire would provide Hamas with an opportunity to rearm itself and launch further attacks. He referred to the calls for a pause as an attempt to restrict Israel’s ability to respond effectively.

On Friday, the U.N. General Assembly passed a nonbinding resolution, with an overwhelming majority, advocating for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas. The resolution also demanded unfettered access to aid in Gaza and the protection of civilians.

Amidst the international pressure, there is no consensus on the precise definition of a humanitarian pause. Emanuela-Chiara Gillard, a senior fellow at the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law, and Armed Conflict, stated that while agreement on the language has been reached, the implementation of a pause is not imminent. Neutrality and mediation are crucial for designing specific modalities of a pause, potentially involving a U.N. agency, the Red Cross, or even a state.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, described a humanitarian pause as a temporary and local agreement to halt fighting temporarily for discrete tasks. The duration and geographical extent of a pause would be context-dependent. Kirby acknowledged that multiple pauses over several days might be necessary to achieve the desired outcome.

The priority for the U.N. and the international community remains ending the fighting to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid. The semantic differences regarding the terminology used to describe a pause are secondary to the shared goal of bringing relief to the affected population in Gaza.

