Israel Prepared to Take Action Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Israel’s National Security Adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced on Saturday that Israel is ready to act against Houthi rebels in Yemen if the international community fails to address their disruptive activities in the Red Sea. Hanegbi revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has engaged in discussions with US President Joe Biden and European leaders regarding the targeting of merchant ships with alleged Israeli connections by the Houthis.

The Houthi rebels, who receive support from Iran, have been engaged in a civil war against a Saudi Arabia-backed coalition since 2014. Recently, there has been a surge in their maritime activities following an attack by Hamas on Israel. In response, US warships have been deployed to protect shipping in the region, intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, US military officials are considering strengthening security measures for commercial ships in the Red Sea. Discussions have taken place with the Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational naval task force responsible for protecting commercial shipping in the region. One potential approach being explored is the escorting of ships through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait into the Gulf of Aden.

In addition to addressing the situation in Yemen, Hanegbi also discussed developments in Gaza. He stated that the US has not imposed any deadline on Israel to complete its military operations in the region. While the US and Israel share the same goals, it is unclear whether the operation will be measured in weeks or months. The White House is closely monitoring the situation amid concerns about the potential impact on civilian casualties.

Hanegbi expressed his belief that Hamas did not anticipate the magnitude of Israel’s response to the attack on southern Israel, where over 1,200 people were killed. Israel’s efforts are focused on targeting specific Hamas militants and leaders, with control and command centers in Gaza being closely targeted. Hanegbi acknowledged the difficult situation of potentially having to choose between eliminating Hamas’ leader, Yahya Sinwar, and saving hostages if they were in the same location.

As the situation continues to develop, updates will be provided.