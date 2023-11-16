Israel Escalates Offensive Against Hamas, Urgent Need for Aid to Gaza

Israel’s military has significantly intensified its operations against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, leading to a growing humanitarian crisis. The United States and other global powers are calling for the continuous flow of aid to prevent the situation in Gaza from deteriorating further. Israel reported hitting over 400 militant targets and killing dozens of Hamas fighters, including senior commanders. However, these claims are yet to be independently verified.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry, based in Ramallah, stated that more than 120 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas. The Gaza death toll has already surpassed 5,000 in just two weeks, following Hamas’ attack on southern Israel earlier this month.

Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi made it clear that the strikes would not be curbed, with the objective of completely dismantling Hamas. There are indications that Israel is making preparations for ground operations in southern Israel, which shares a border with Gaza.

In a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden welcomed the release of two Israeli hostages by Hamas and emphasized the urgent need for continuous humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The U.S. has been privately appealing to Israel for caution and the need for negotiations to secure the release of other hostages.

In the meantime, China has joined Russia in urging for an international peace conference to address the conflict. Qatar’s ruling emir also called for restraint, emphasizing that Israel should not have unrestricted authorization to harm Palestinians.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Tel Aviv to express solidarity with Israel and its citizens who have been affected by the conflict. Macron mourned the loss of 30 French nationals and expressed concern for the nine others still missing or held hostage.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama issued a statement cautioning Israel about the potential consequences of its military strategy. He stressed the importance of limiting civilian casualties, as the current situation risks alienating generations of Palestinians and undermining long-term peace efforts. It is unclear whether Obama coordinated his statement with President Biden.

As the crisis in Gaza continues, it has allowed China and Russia to position themselves as champions of the developing world by criticizing Israel’s actions. In contrast, the United States has been more supportive of Israel, which has led to growing divisions among the big powers at the United Nations Security Council.

With Gaza’s population of 2.3 million facing shortages of essential supplies, European leaders, along with the United Nations and Arab nations, are calling for a humanitarian pause in hostilities to ensure the delivery of much-needed aid.

FAQ

Q: How many militant targets has Israel hit in Gaza?

A: Israel’s military claims to have hit over 400 militant targets in Gaza.

Q: How many Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes?

A: The Palestinian Foreign Ministry reported over 120 Palestinian deaths from Israeli airstrikes.

Q: How many hostages have been released by Hamas?

A: Two Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas, with efforts ongoing to secure the release of others.

Q: What is the position of the international community regarding aid to Gaza?

A: The United States and other global powers are urging for the continuous flow of aid to Gaza to prevent a worsening of the humanitarian crisis.

Q: How many casualties have there been in Gaza?

A: The Gaza death toll has already surpassed 5,000 as a result of Israeli airstrikes.

Sources:

– [Link to the source](https://www.example.com)