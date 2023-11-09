Gaza Humanitarian Crisis: Urgent Aid Needed as Death Toll Rises

Israel’s continued offensive against Hamas and its regional enemies has resulted in a widening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The bombardment of Gaza, strikes on Hezbollah cells in Lebanon, and targeting of the occupied West Bank have led to hundreds of deaths and a dire shortage of aid.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, sustained aerial assaults on Monday morning left 436 people dead, including 182 children. Israeli airstrikes since October 7 have resulted in the deaths of at least 5,087 people, including 1,119 women and 2,055 children, with over 14,245 people wounded. The Israeli siege and constant bombing have devastated entire neighborhoods, including vital infrastructure such as schools and mosques, as well as the already insufficient health care system.

Aid from Egypt has trickled into Gaza, with 34 trucks delivering supplies over the weekend. However, none of these vehicles carried fuel, which is crucial for running hospitals and treating water in the isolated territory. Israel has cited concerns that fuel would be misappropriated by Hamas as their reason for not allowing it in.

The supplies received are nowhere near sufficient to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza. Aid workers and international leaders have expressed grave concerns, with the Palestine Red Crescent Society describing the deliveries as a mere drop in the ocean compared to what is needed. Gaza normally receives 455 aid trucks per day, meaning it is over 7,200 truckloads short of what is necessary for the period between October 7 and October 22.

The dire situation has also impacted medical care, with doctors in Gaza hospitals being forced to operate without essential painkillers and morphine due to shortages. Doctors Without Borders has reported surgeries being performed on children without pain relief. The head of the organization’s mission in Jerusalem emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that there is no justification for blocking these essential medicines.

As the death toll climbs and medical facilities become overwhelmed, the need for immediate and substantial aid is evident. Urgent action is crucial to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza. The international community must come together to provide the necessary support and resources to address this ongoing crisis.