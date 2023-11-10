Title: Israel’s Intensified Bombardment of Gaza: Stripping the Region’s Vital Resources

The Israeli army continues to escalate its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, targeting not only schools, mosques, and hospitals but also vital resources essential for the survival of the civilian population. In a recent attack, the al-Fakhoora school run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Jabalia refugee camp was struck, resulting in the death of at least 15 people and injuring 54. This assault on the school is the third major attack on the Jabalia camp, leaving innocent lives shattered.

Moreover, the Israeli forces have attacked power generators and solar panels at the al-Wafa Hospital, causing significant damage and disruption to medical services. The Israeli army also targeted the entrance of al-Shifa Hospital, leaving the already overwhelmed healthcare system in shambles. These deliberate attacks on healthcare facilities severely hinder the treatment of critically injured patients and exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Aside from assaulting hospitals and schools, Israeli forces have also destroyed water tanks, impacting the accessibility of clean water for the residents of Rafah. By targeting these essential resources, Israel is leaving the people of Gaza with limited means to survive, forcing them to rely on an already fragile infrastructure. This calculated strategy aims to drive civilians out of northern Gaza and into the southern region, as Israel prepares for tactical land operations.

Despite the Israeli army’s assertion that residents of northern Gaza can evacuate south safely, concerns remain regarding the effectiveness of this plan. Past experiences have shown that promises made by Israel during warfare are not always upheld. The lack of international monitors and guarantees further exacerbates fears of potential attacks on civilians during the evacuation.

It is crucial for humanitarian organizations, such as the Red Cross, to step in and ensure the safety and well-being of the civilian population. The international community must hold Israel accountable for its actions and work towards a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and lives of all individuals in the region.