Israel Conducts Operation in Gaza, Revealing Tunnels and Taking Control

Israel launched a significant operation in Gaza, uncovering tunnels and gaining control over strategic locations. The Israeli Defense Forces raided the vacation homes of senior Hamas commanders in southern Gaza, including the residence of terror leader Yahya Sinwar. The troops discovered a secret tunnel hidden underneath a baby crib in the northern strip.

During the operation, Israeli soldiers encountered several tunnel shafts and seized weapons and intelligence materials. The IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade successfully targeted Hamas’ missile launch sites and observation posts. Additionally, soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade’s 931st Battalion discovered a Hamas tunnel concealed beneath a baby crib in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya.

The recent advancements by the Israeli forces led Colonel Elad Tzuri to assert that they have gained operational control of the area. The troops have reached the main square in Bani Suheila and effectively taken control of the heart of Khan Younis, southern Gaza’s largest city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the war against Hamas will continue until victory is achieved, despite international pressure and the high cost of the conflict. Netanyahu also mentioned ongoing negotiations with Hamas and Qatar to secure the release of remaining hostages held in Gaza. Reports suggest that the Chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency held discussions with Qatari officials regarding a potential new hostage deal.

The operation in Gaza has shed light on the intricate network of tunnels utilized by Hamas. These tunnels pose a significant threat to the security of Israel and its citizens, as they enable Hamas to carry out attacks and evade detection.

