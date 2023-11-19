Israeli Forces Target Senior Hamas Members in Northern Gaza

Israeli forces have intensified their efforts in the ongoing conflict with Hamas by raiding the homes of senior Hamas officials in northern Gaza. The offensive, which marks the “next stage” in Israel’s six-week-old war against Hamas, has shifted focus to the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to confirm whether top Hamas leaders were hiding in Khan Younis, but expressed confidence that his forces would eventually apprehend them, describing their current situation as precarious. The Israeli army has launched strikes against both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon in an effort to maintain control over both borders.

The consequences of the conflict are devastating for civilians caught in the crossfire. Thousands of internally displaced persons, patients, and medical staff were forced to evacuate Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, which has been the target of Israel’s ground offensive over the past week. Premature babies, among other patients, have been evacuated from Gaza’s main hospital and transferred to medical facilities in Egypt, with the World Health Organization expressing deep concern for the welfare of patients stranded in the besieged hospital.

In the midst of the conflict, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed optimism about progress towards a potential agreement between Israel and Hamas. While designating Hamas as a terror organization, Al Thani highlighted recent developments as a step forward and voiced confidence that a deal could be reached. This sentiment was echoed by European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell during a joint press conference.

As the conflict continues to unfold in Gaza, the international community remains deeply invested in finding a peaceful resolution. The situation on the ground remains complex and challenging, with practical and logistical obstacles that need to be addressed for a successful agreement to be reached.

