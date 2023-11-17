Israeli Forces Conduct Second Day of Raids on Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital

Israel has carried out a second day of raids on Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital, entering the complex from the southern part. This move has led to a dire situation for the thousands of patients, medical staff, and displaced Palestinians residing in the facility. The hospital has been surrounded and attacked by Israeli bulldozers and tanks, with reports suggesting that the walls have been damaged and medical workers have been interrogated.

Israeli forces first entered the al-Shifa compound on Wednesday morning, claiming it to be a targeted operation. They allege that the hospital is being used as a command center for Hamas, the ruling group in Gaza. However, no evidence has been presented to support these assertions. Hamas has denied the accusations and has welcomed the United Nations to conduct an investigation to verify the truth.

Allegations against the hospital continue to mount as Israeli troops fail to produce any evidence linking al-Shifa to Hamas. This failure has resulted in significant destruction within the hospital, as soldiers have blown up a warehouse for medicine and medical equipment, and around 200 people have been blindfolded, interrogated, and taken to unknown locations.

Critics have condemned Israel’s invasion of al-Shifa as a major scandal and raised questions about the need for an extended occupation of the hospital to find evidence. Mustafa Barghouti, the general secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, expressed concern for the lives of hospital patients and staff due to the Israeli army’s actions.

Despite calls from the UN Security Council for “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza, Israel rejected the resolution. The United States has supported Israel’s claim that al-Shifa is a military headquarters for Hamas while denying giving Israel a green light for the raid. President Joe Biden has urged Israel to exercise caution in its operations.

Amidst continuing attacks on Gaza, the UN has highlighted the dwindling number of hospitals able to accept patients. Israel has been engaged in the conflict with Hamas for over 41 days, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians.