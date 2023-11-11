Israel’s Proposal to Transfer Gazans to Egypt Met With Disapproval

Israeli leaders have been privately communicating with foreign governments to garner support for the transfer of several hundred thousand civilians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt during the ongoing conflict, according to diplomatic sources. The proposal is positioned as a humanitarian initiative that would offer temporary refuge to civilians in refugee camps in Egypt, away from the dangers of Gaza. However, this suggestion has been rejected by most countries due to concerns that it may lead to permanent displacement and destabilize Egypt. The Palestinians also oppose the idea, fearing that it would be a tactic by Israel to permanently remove them from their homeland.

The Israeli government has not officially commented on the proposal. After the recent attack by Hamas, the Israeli military urged residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south, but did not suggest crossing the Egyptian border.

Egypt has firmly rejected the idea, emphasizing its opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians, which it perceives as an attempt to undermine the Palestinian cause. Some of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s political allies, however, have openly supported the idea of relocating Palestinians to Egypt during military operations to protect civilians and allow more flexibility for Israeli forces. These allies also advocate for the involvement of other countries in the region and the West in accommodating the displaced Palestinians.

Israel’s diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Gaza’s future have contributed to the uncertainty surrounding the territory’s fate in the aftermath of the conflict. While some propose handing over Gaza to an international force for reconstruction and eventual transfer to the Palestinian Authority, hard-liners suggest expelling Palestinian residents permanently. The Palestinian Authority has stated that it is only willing to assume control of Gaza if it is part of a Palestinian state that includes the West Bank.

Egypt, already grappling with its own challenges, does not want to bear the burden of becoming the de facto administrator of Gaza. The country fears that an influx of Palestinians might further destabilize the already tense region of northern Sinai and potentially lead to conflicts between Egypt and Israel if Palestinians launch attacks from Sinai.

The Palestinians in Gaza have also expressed their rejection of relocation to Egypt, viewing it as a repetition of the 1948 “nakba” or catastrophe when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced from their homes. They affirm their determination to remain in their homeland and resist forced relocation.

Israel maintains that the proposal does not entail expulsion and promises that anyone who leaves Gaza would be allowed to return. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has echoed this sentiment. The future of Gaza remains uncertain as Israel contemplates its next steps in the conflict and the international community closely monitors the situation.

