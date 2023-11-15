New Article: Cross-Border Workers from Gaza Return Amidst Tensions

Thousands of cross-border workers from Gaza are being forced to return to the war-torn enclave after facing detention and ill-treatment in Israel, according to recent reports. This situation has raised concerns about their safety and well-being.

It has been observed that some of the workers were seen returning through the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing in Israel, located east of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. This decision was announced by the office of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that the workers who were present in Israel during the outbreak of the war would be sent back to Gaza.

Workers who have crossed back into the Palestinian enclave have shared their experiences of being detained and mistreated by the Israeli authorities, specifically following the recent attack by Hamas on southern Israel. Some workers still bear plastic stickers with numbers around their legs. The maltreatment experienced by these workers has caused distress among them, as they recall serving Israelis in various sectors such as households, restaurants, and markets in exchange for low wages.

The precise number of workers in Israel at the start of hostilities remains unknown, but thousands are believed to have been detained by the Israeli army and relocated to undisclosed locations. Various human rights organizations, including HaMoked, have been contacted by over 400 families and friends looking for information on missing laborers from Gaza. In response, these organizations petitioned Israel’s High Court to reveal the names and whereabouts of the detainees, as well as ensure proper treatment and conditions for them.

According to the petitioners, some Palestinians were held in the Almon area, Ofer, and Sde Teyman. Recent efforts by human rights groups seem to have influenced Israeli authorities to begin releasing the workers, with approximately 3,200 reportedly being transported to the Kerem Shalom crossing. However, concerns have now been raised regarding the decision to send them back to Gaza, as it may potentially endanger their lives.

The United Nations has also expressed concern about this development. The spokesperson for the UN human rights office, Elizabeth Throssell, stated that the workers are being sent back without clarity on their destinations or whether they even have homes to return to. The UN is deeply worried about the situation and the implications it may have for the workers’ safety.

