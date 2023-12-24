Israel Asserts Control in Northern Gaza as Conflict Intensifies

After a series of overnight bombings and ongoing fighting, Israel has claimed operational control over northern Gaza and is planning to expand its ground offensive against Hamas militants into other areas. The Israeli army has deployed tanks and launched aerial bombardment across the region, resulting in a mounting death toll for both Palestinians and Israeli soldiers.

As the conflict escalates, Gaza’s health ministry has reported that 166 Palestinians have been killed within the past 24 hours, bringing the total Palestinian death toll to 20,424. Additionally, tens of thousands have been injured, and Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has been largely displaced.

In response, the White House has expressed its concern over the civilian casualties and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the Israeli campaign, with Biden emphasizing the need to protect civilians and secure the release of hostages.

While the United States remains supportive of Israel, there are reports that it advised against expanding the military campaign to Lebanon out of fear that it could provoke an attack from the militant group Hezbollah. However, Netanyahu has dismissed these claims, stating that Israel’s decisions are based on operational considerations and that it is a sovereign state.

The conflict has also garnered international attention, as the U.N. Security Council worked to draft a resolution that would call for an immediate end to the war and address aid deliveries. However, the resolution was amended to dilute Israeli control over aid deliveries and remove the call for an immediate ceasefire. The U.S. and Israel oppose a ceasefire, arguing that it would allow Hamas to regroup and rearm with support from Iran.

As the violence intensifies, there are reports of civilian deaths and destruction across Gaza. Residents, forced to evacuate their homes, describe the devastating impact of the war on their lives. International organizations such as the Palestinian Red Crescent have also reported attacks on their facilities and the deaths of innocent civilians.

Amidst the escalating conflict, experts emphasize the complexity of the battlefield in Gaza, with its dense urban population creating significant challenges for both Israeli forces and Hamas militants. The battle involves infantry, tanks, artillery, and engineering corps, resulting in significant losses on both sides.

The conflict has also spilled over into other regions, such as Yemen, where the Iran-aligned Houthi forces have launched missile and drone attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. The United States has shot down several drones, and tensions continue to rise in the area.

Overall, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with mounting casualties and a humanitarian crisis. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, urging steps to ensure safe access for humanitarian aid and working towards a sustainable cessation of fighting.

