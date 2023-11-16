Israel Reevaluates Diplomatic Ties with Turkey as Erdogan Accuses It of “War Crimes”

Israel has decided to withdraw its diplomats from Turkey in order to reassess the current state of relations between the two countries. This decision comes as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to criticize Israel for its actions in the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen released a statement explaining the reasoning behind the move, citing the escalating rhetoric from Turkey as a cause for concern. The intention is to evaluate and reevaluate the relationship between Israel and Turkey.

During a mass pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul, Erdogan made a statement proclaiming that his country is preparing to label Israel as a “war criminal” due to its actions in Gaza. He expressed his disappointment in Western countries for not intervening to stop Israeli attacks and held them responsible for the deaths in Gaza.

The decision to withdraw diplomats from Turkey is seen as a response to Erdogan’s strong words against Israel. The Israeli government believes that Erdogan’s recent behavior has exposed his true stance towards the Jewish state, and they find his comments to be offensive. They argue that he attempted to improve his image, but his antisemitic views remain unchanged.

At the rally in Istanbul, participants waved Turkish and Palestinian flags, expressing their support for the Palestinian cause. Erdogan accused Western powers of double standards in their response to the Israeli army’s actions in Gaza. He claimed that while these countries shed tears over casualties in Ukraine, they turn a blind eye to the death of Palestinian civilians. He further criticized Israel’s allies for creating an atmosphere of “crusade war,” suggesting that they are inciting conflict between Christians and Muslims.

This recent turn of events marks a significant shift in Erdogan’s stance towards Israel. In the past, he had taken a more cautious approach, but as the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, he has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of Israel. The move to label Hamas as a liberation group rather than a terrorist organization has further strained relations between Turkey and Israel.

It is important to note that the figures provided by Hamas regarding the number of casualties cannot be independently verified. Israel has stated that it targeted specific terror sites in the area, but acknowledges that there may have been civilian casualties. The Israeli government maintains that Hamas is a despicable terrorist organization and stands by its military response to the October 7 attack.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the reevaluation of Israel-Turkey relations will impact the broader Middle East region and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Both countries have traditionally been important allies in the region, and a deterioration of their relations could have far-reaching implications.

