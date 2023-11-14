Israel Withdraws Diplomats from Turkey as Relations Strain

Israel has announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Turkey in response to escalating tensions between the two countries. The decision comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to criticize Israel for its actions in the Gaza Strip, accusing it of committing “war crimes.” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated that the recall of diplomats is necessary to reassess the Israel-Turkey relationship in light of the escalating rhetoric from Turkey.

The strained relations between Israel and Turkey have been further exacerbated by Erdogan’s recent remarks. During a mass pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul, Erdogan stated that his country is making preparations to declare Israel a “war criminal.” He also held Western countries responsible for failing to stop Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The criticism from Erdogan marks a significant shift in his stance, as his government had only recently restored full diplomatic ties with Israel. Erdogan has now intensified his criticism of Israel, going so far as to deny that Hamas is a terrorist organization and instead referring to it as a liberation group fighting for its land and people.

Israel’s Energy Minister Israel Katz, who is set to become the foreign minister next year, expressed his disapproval of Erdogan’s rhetoric at the rally. He accused Erdogan of supporting “Hamas-Daesh terror” and criticized his attempt to improve his image while remaining an antisemite. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan also condemned Erdogan’s remarks, stating that “a snake will remain a snake.”

At the rally, participants waved Turkish and Palestinian flags, chanting “God is great.” The musician Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, also took part in the event. Erdogan used the platform to denounce Western powers as the main culprits behind the Israeli army’s “massacre” of Palestinians in Gaza. He accused them of double standards and hypocrisies, shedding tears over the death of civilians in Ukraine but turning a blind eye to the death of Palestinian civilians.

Israel has been conducting military operations in the Gaza Strip in response to a surprise attack by Hamas terrorists. While the reported death toll has been disputed, the Hamas-controlled health ministry claims that Israel has killed thousands of people, predominantly civilians. Israel maintains that it has been targeting terror targets in its campaign against Hamas.

Erdogan’s shifting stance on Hamas and his harsh criticism of Israel have strained relations between Turkey and Israel once again. The withdrawal of Israeli diplomats from Turkey indicates a need to reassess the bilateral relationship. As both countries navigate this troubled period, the future of their diplomatic ties remains uncertain.

FAQ

What prompted Israel to withdraw its diplomats from Turkey?

Israel’s decision to withdraw its diplomats from Turkey was prompted by the escalating rhetoric and criticism from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” in the Gaza Strip and has threatened to proclaim Israel a “war criminal.”

Why did Erdogan criticize Israel?

Erdogan’s criticism of Israel stems from his support for the Palestinian cause and his belief that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip amount to “war crimes.” He has also accused Western countries of failing to stop Israeli attacks and creating a hostile environment pitting Christians against Muslims.

What is the current state of Israel-Turkey relations?

Israel and Turkey have a complicated history of diplomatic relations, with periods of thaw and strain. The recent criticism and rhetoric from Erdogan have strained the bilateral relationship, leading Israel to recall its diplomats from Turkey and reassess the state of their relations.

Source:

The Times of Israel