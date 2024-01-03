Israel to Challenge Genocide Accusation at ICJ, Denies Responsibility for Gaza Crisis

Israel is set to appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to contest South Africa’s accusation that it is committing genocide against Palestinians in its ongoing conflict with Hamas. While South Africa argues that the magnitude of death, destruction, and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip meets the threshold of the 1948 Genocide Convention, Israel vehemently denies these claims.

The Israeli government spokesperson stated that South Africa is providing “political and legal cover” to Hamas, suggesting that the recent attacks initiated by the group were the cause of the three-month-long war. Israel plans to address these accusations at the ICJ, dismissing them as an “absurd blood libel.”

Contrary to South Africa’s allegations, Israel claims that Hamas is responsible for starting and prolonging the conflict by using civilian infrastructure for military purposes. The spokesperson further asserts that Hamas has waged war from hospitals, schools, mosques, homes, and even UN facilities.

The longstanding support of the Palestinian cause by South Africa, founded on the comparison of Palestinian treatment to the apartheid era in their own country, has been consistently denied by Israel. Israel rejects any comparison between its actions and the discriminatory policies of apartheid South Africa.

Responding to Israel’s upcoming appearance at the ICJ, a spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed that legal representatives were already preparing for the hearing scheduled for January 11th and 12th.

While the legal battle ensues, the situation on the ground in Gaza remains dire. Israeli forces continue to bombard the city of Khan Younis from both the air and the ground. Tragically, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that their headquarters in Khan Younis was also hit by Israeli forces, causing casualties among the displaced individuals seeking shelter there.

The Gaza Ministry of Health has announced that the death toll from the Israeli assault has now surpassed 22,000, with over 200 additional fatalities reported in just 24 hours. The conflict shows no signs of abating, intensifying the urgency for a resolution to the crisis.

FAQs

Q: What is the 1948 Genocide Convention?

A: The 1948 Genocide Convention is an international treaty that defines genocide as a crime under international law and obligates nations to prevent and punish acts of genocide.

Q: Why does South Africa accuse Israel of genocide?

A: South Africa argues that the magnitude of death, destruction, and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip meets the threshold of the 1948 Genocide Convention, leading them to accuse Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians.

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization recognized as a terrorist group by several countries. It governs the Gaza Strip and has been involved in numerous conflicts with Israel.

Q: Why does South Africa compare the treatment of Palestinians to apartheid?

A: South Africa draws a comparison between the treatment of Palestinians by Israel and the discriminatory policies during the apartheid era in their own country to advocate for Palestinian statehood.

Q: How many casualties have there been in the Israeli assault on Gaza?

A: The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that the Israeli assault on Gaza has resulted in over 22,000 deaths, with over 200 fatalities occurring in the span of 24 hours.