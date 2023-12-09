Israel Continues Airstrikes in Gaza, Disregards Evacuation Instructions

Israel’s relentless bombardments in the Gaza Strip have targeted areas where Palestinians had been instructed to evacuate. The airstrikes have intensified despite widespread international calls for a humanitarian cease-fire. The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate halt to the bombings. Gaza, already grappling with a failing humanitarian support system, is now on the verge of total collapse.

Gaza residents are left with no choice but to seek refuge within the territory as both Israel and Egypt have effectively sealed its borders. The death toll in Gaza has exceeded 17,400 since the start of the war, with the majority being women and children. Israel blames Hamas for the civilian casualties, accusing the militants of using civilians as human shields. Efforts have been made to evacuate civilians, but many remain in the targeted areas.

In the latest strikes, Israeli warplanes targeted the northern part of the strip and the city of Rafah, where civilians had been urged to evacuate to. Hospitals in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis received the bodies of numerous victims and treated a significant number of wounded. Israel is determined to secure its hold on northern Gaza despite fierce resistance from Hamas. However, this offensive is resulting in a rising civilian death toll and a dire humanitarian crisis.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Israel continuing airstrikes in Gaza?

A: Israel claims self-defense and accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields. They believe a cease-fire would only benefit Hamas and endanger Israel.

Q: What is the death toll in Gaza?

A: Since the collapse of the truce on December 1, more than 2,200 Palestinians, mostly women, and children, have been killed.

Q: Why did the United States veto the United Nations resolution?

A: The Biden administration opposes an open-ended cease-fire, fearing it would allow Hamas to survive and threaten Israel. While concerned about civilian casualties, they have not publicly called for an end to the conflict.

Q: What is the situation in Gaza’s borders?

A: Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt are sealed, leaving Palestinians with no option but to seek refuge within the territory. This has resulted in overcrowded conditions and a lack of basic facilities.

