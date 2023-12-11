Israel’s Intensifying Efforts Against Hamas in Southern Gaza

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli tanks continue to advance westward in an effort to combat Hamas in and around the main city of Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. This shift in strategy comes after Israel’s previous focus on the northern part of Gaza and the displacement of the majority of the enclave’s population.

As the fighting escalates, there are growing concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. The World Health Organization has warned of a “catastrophic” health crisis, prompting Palestinian activists to call for a global strike to pressure Israel into agreeing to a ceasefire. However, it remains uncertain whether this collective effort will have a significant impact on Israel’s war plans.

The United Nations General Assembly is expected to vote on a draft resolution demanding a ceasefire on Tuesday, following the United States’ veto of a similar proposal in the UN Security Council for humanitarian reasons. Arab foreign ministers criticized the US vote during an international conference in Qatar, which played a vital role in negotiating the ceasefire last month.

Despite these setbacks, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, remains committed to calling for a ceasefire to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. While the Security Council failed to take immediate action, Guterres emphasizes the necessity of a humanitarian ceasefire.

The origins of this conflict can be traced back to October 7th when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 240 hostages. In response, Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas, the militant Islamist group that has ruled Gaza since 2007.

According to Gaza health authorities, Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of approximately 18,000 people and left 49,500 injured. A week-long truce that ended on December 1st resulted in the release of about 100 Israeli hostages.

Reports from residents in Khan Younis indicate that Israeli tanks have reached the city’s main road, while warplanes target the western areas. The city, with a population of around 626,000, is on the verge of collapse, raising concerns about the spread of epidemic diseases.

In addition to the conflict in Gaza, tensions have also flared between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is backed by Iran. The fear of the war expanding is compounded by the Syrian army’s report of shooting down Israeli missiles fired towards Damascus from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

As the situation intensifies, accusations and counter-accusations continue to fly between Israel and Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that dozens of Hamas fighters have surrendered, while Hamas refutes the claim and asserts that they have destroyed 180 Israeli military vehicles. However, evidence for these claims remains elusive.

In the midst of this conflict, hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed with the dead and injured Palestinians. The main Nasser hospital in Khan Younis is already operating at maximum capacity.

While the focus of the world remains fixated on the military actions in Gaza, the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as the incidents between Syria and Israel, further exacerbates concerns about the conflict spreading.

The accusations against Israel of attempting to force the population of Gaza to leave their homes are met with staunch denial from Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy, who calls these claims “outrageous and false.” Levy emphasizes that Israel is defending itself against those responsible for the October 7th attack and seeking justice for the victims.

In conclusion, Israel’s intensified efforts against Hamas in southern Gaza have brought this conflict to a critical juncture. As the world watches, the urgent need for a ceasefire to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe becomes increasingly apparent. The impact of the global strike and the upcoming UN General Assembly vote remains to be seen, but the resolution of this conflict will depend on the willingness of all parties to prioritize the lives and well-being of those affected.