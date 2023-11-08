Choosing the Right Subscription Plan for Your FT.com Trial

When embarking on your trial period with FT.com, it’s important to understand the wealth of options available to you. With both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages included, you’ll have complete digital access to all that FT.com has to offer.

Standard Digital provides you with a comprehensive package, granting access to global news, analysis, and expert opinion. Meanwhile, the Premium Digital package goes above and beyond, offering exclusive access to the esteemed business column, Lex, along with 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

During your trial, you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time. Whether you’re looking for cost savings or enhanced benefits, you can easily modify your plan through the “Settings & Account” section.

At the end of your trial period, if you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan, which provides complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, if you wish to save 20% and retain your premium access, you can choose to pay annually.

Alternatively, you might find that the Standard Digital plan perfectly suits your needs. While it may not offer all the premium features, it still provides a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the requirements of many users. You can compare the Standard and Premium Digital packages to determine the best fit for you.

No matter what changes you decide to make, they will become effective at the end of your trial period, allowing you to enjoy full access for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel your subscription.

If at any point during your trial or subscription period you wish to cancel or make changes, the process is simple and convenient. Just log into the “Settings & Account” section and follow the prompts to manage your subscription.

We offer several payment options, including credit card, debit card, and PayPal, making it easy for you to choose the method that is most convenient for you.

Start your trial with FT.com today and explore all the possibilities that await you in the world of global news and expert analysis.