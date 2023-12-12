Israel Continues Attacks on Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Israeli forces have intensified their attacks on southern Gaza, while reports indicate that aid distributions to Palestinians in need have significantly decreased due to the ongoing conflict. The Israel-Hamas war, now in its third month, has brought about increased hunger and the risk of disease for the Gaza population.

In the city of Khan Younis, Israeli tanks have focused their shelling on the city center, while residential buildings in the area have been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. The dire situation has left residents facing death and destruction, with one individual describing it as ethnic cleansing and complete destruction of the Gaza Strip.

Further south in Rafah, the shelling has been particularly heavy, resulting in the deaths of 22 people, including children. The lack of food and basic supplies has left many residents struggling to survive, with inadequate access to essential resources like electricity, fuel, water, and medicine.

Israeli military actions have targeted rocket launch posts, seized weapons from Hamas compounds, and destroyed a weapon production factory. The ground assault that initially focused on northern Gaza has now expanded to the entire southern region, leaving nowhere safe and exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis.

Aid organizations are reporting that the majority of Gaza’s population is facing starvation. Limited aid distributions are taking place in some districts, but in most areas, aid distribution has come to a halt due to the intensity of the conflict and restrictions on movement. The World Health Organization has warned of the increased risk of disease, as the healthcare system in Gaza has been severely damaged.

The ongoing violence has resulted in significant destruction of hospitals, leaving only a small fraction partially functional. The WHO has appealed for the protection and preservation of the remaining hospitals, emphasizing the urgent need for assistance in potentially evacuating patients and staff.

Israeli authorities claim that their actions are aimed at protecting civilians and dismantling Hamas militant infrastructure. However, the scale of destruction and the number of casualties, including over 18,000 deaths and nearly 50,000 wounded, tell a devastatingly different story. The civilian population, already displaced and suffering, continues to bear the brunt of the violence.

As the conflict persists, the United Nations General Assembly is preparing to pass a resolution demanding a ceasefire. While General Assembly resolutions are not binding, they carry political weight and demonstrate global concern for the situation. The international community is urging both parties to prioritize the well-being of civilians and work towards a peaceful resolution.

Efforts to increase aid to Gaza are underway, with plans to add additional screening measures at the Kerem Shalom border crossing. This move aims to improve the flow of aid into Gaza, but challenges remain, as access is currently limited to the Rafah crossing from Egypt, primarily designed for pedestrians.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with reports of collective punishment being inflicted on the population, particularly children. The need for a comprehensive and sustainable solution is critical, as the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis continue to take a devastating toll on the people of Gaza.

