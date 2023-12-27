Israel Intensifies Offensive in Gaza, Inflicting Heavy Damage

Israel has escalated its offensive against Hamas by launching heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza. The military has expanded its operation to areas where Palestinians were previously instructed to seek shelter. Residents have reported heavy bombing in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, as well as in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south. These areas have become refugees for tens of thousands of people who fled the destruction in northern Gaza.

The situation has been described as a night of terror, with the bombing being the most intense since the start of the war. Warplanes flying overhead, gunfire, and explosions echo throughout the refugee camps, which are heavily populated and bear the scars of previous conflicts. The violence has led to a disruption in mobile phone and internet services, hindering rescue efforts.

Many Palestinians fear that the devastation witnessed in northern Gaza will be repeated in other areas. The military’s evacuation orders now apply to central Gaza, where more than 61,000 displaced people reside. Israel claims that its bombing campaign and ground offensive are crucial for dismantling Hamas and preventing another attack like the one in October, where militants breached Israel’s defenses and caused significant civilian casualties.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has made it clear that the fighting will intensify. The ongoing offensive has already had a devastating impact on the region. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, over 21,100 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, have been killed. The majority of Gaza’s population, comprising 2.3 million Palestinians, have been forced to flee their homes and are now crammed into increasingly smaller areas.

The situation in Gaza has been further exacerbated by Israel’s siege, which severely restricts the entry of essential supplies. U.N. officials estimate that a quarter of the territory’s population is suffering from starvation. Despite calls from the international community to reduce civilian casualties and implement a ceasefire, little progress has been made.

Israel has placed blame on Hamas for the high number of civilian casualties, citing the militants’ presence in densely populated areas. The military claims to have killed thousands of militants but has not provided any evidence to support these claims. Meanwhile, the ground offensive has sparked conflicts in other parts of the Middle East, as evidenced by exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah along the border and the deadly raid in the West Bank.

