Israeli Police Prevent Settlers’ March, Israeli Occupation and Tensions Continue

In an incident on Thursday night, Israeli police intervened to stop a march by around 200 Israeli settlers in West Jerusalem. The settlers had gathered in the city center and were making provocative speeches as part of their march. The initial plan was for the march to head towards the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem and enter through Damascus Gate. However, the police determined that the marchers had violated the conditions imposed on them and subsequently revoked their permission to proceed.

These kinds of marches through the Old City by far-right groups have often resulted in violence against Palestinians and have intensified tensions. The Old City, which includes the Al-Aqsa Mosque, is a part of East Jerusalem that has been under illegal Israeli occupation since 1967.

This particular march raised even greater concerns about potential violence due to its timing during Israel’s war on Gaza. The ongoing conflict has already claimed the lives of more than 17,000 people, with Hamas fighters attacking southern Israel and resulting in casualties on both sides.

The Israeli police spokesperson reported that racist chants were heard from some of the participants during the march. Dozens of protesters also disobeyed police instructions and proceeded forward without permission. The police managed to stop them after a short distance, declaring the assembly illegal.

While the Israeli police assert their commitment to allowing freedom of expression and protest within legal boundaries, they will not tolerate the violation of public order. However, these incidents raise larger questions about the Israeli government’s handling of settler activities and the repercussions for Palestinian residents.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, one of the settlers participating in the march expressed the group’s aim to remove the Muslim Waqf of the Temple Mount, as they believe it belongs solely to the Jewish people. The Temple Mount, also known as Al-Aqsa, holds great religious significance for both Muslims and Jews and has long been a point of contention and tension in Jerusalem.

In recent years, incidents of settler attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque have become more frequent, often with the support of influential Israeli politicians. The cancellation of the march has left the Old City closed as a precaution against potential attacks by the settlers.

Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have faced increasing criticism from its allies, especially the United States. The violence and provocations by settlers in these areas continue to perpetuate tensions and undermine prospects for peace.

FAQ

What is the Temple Mount?

The Temple Mount, known as Al-Aqsa to Muslims, is a significant religious site in Jerusalem. It holds great importance for both Jews and Muslims.

What is the Israeli occupation?

The Israeli occupation refers to Israel’s control and governance over the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is considered occupied territory under international law. This occupation has been the subject of ongoing conflict and dispute.

What is the Muslim Waqf?

The Muslim Waqf is an organization appointed by Jordan that manages the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex. It is responsible for overseeing the administration and maintenance of the holy site.