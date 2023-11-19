New Article: Houthi Rebels Take Control of an Israel-Owned Vessel in a Significant Event

In a developing incident with significant implications, Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have taken control of a cargo ship that is partially owned by an Israeli shipping magnate. This event, which occurred in the southern Red Sea near Yemen, has been described by an Israel Defense Forces spokesman as a major incident of global scale.

The vessel at the center of the hijacking is called the Galaxy Leader and flies the flag of the Bahamas. Despite initial concerns, it has been reported that all 22 crew members on board are civilians and not Israeli citizens. The ship was on its way from Turkey to India when it was seized by the Houthi rebels.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office has weighed in on the incident, blaming “Iranian terrorism” for the hijacking. They see this as another demonstration of Iran’s aggressive actions against the free world. This event is seen as a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

The Galaxy Leader is owned by Abraham “Rami” Ungar, a prominent Israeli shipping magnate who oversees Ray Shipping Ltd. The ship was being leased to a Japanese shipping company at the time of the hijacking.

The Houthi Movement, responsible for the seizure of the ship, is an armed organization backed by Iran. They are based in Yemen and originated in the 1990s as a opposition group to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh. The Houthi rebels have been involved in a prolonged conflict with the Yemeni government.

