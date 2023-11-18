Israel Issues Evacuation Order for Khan Younis in Southern Gaza

Israel has issued an evacuation order for Palestinians residing in Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza. The decision comes as Israel intensifies its ground operation against Hamas, with many of those fleeing from northern Gaza seeking refuge in Khan Younis. This move indicates that the military offensive may soon extend to the southern region of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government aims to eliminate Hamas, following their attack on Israel on October 7th, which resulted in the death of 1,200 individuals and the hostage-taking of over 240 people. In response, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claims that more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the conflict, including 5,000 children.

Israeli airstrikes hit a residential building in Khan Younis, causing the death of 26 people, according to a local health official. However, Israel has not issued an official statement in regards to this incident. In an attempt to minimize civilian casualties, Israel has been distributing leaflets urging residents of the wider area to seek shelter elsewhere. Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressed that the goal is to prevent innocent civilians from getting caught in the crossfire.

To remove Hamas fighters from underground tunnels, Israeli troops are expected to enter Khan Younis. Regev suggested that if residents relocate west towards the Mediterranean Sea, they may not have to move again. He mentioned the possibility of using tents and field hospitals to accommodate the evacuees, although specific plans have not yet been disclosed. Regev also highlighted that the proximity to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt would enable rapid humanitarian aid delivery.

Like many parts of the Gaza Strip, Khan Younis has been grappling with a humanitarian crisis since the beginning of the conflict. Reports of shortages in water, food, fuel, and medical supplies have been widespread. Israel has conducted continuous airstrikes across Gaza, including a ground incursion into northern Gaza that resulted in significant destruction in Gaza City. The United Nations estimates that around 1.5 million people in Gaza have been internally displaced, exacerbating concerns of overcrowding.

Recent fighting has centered on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, with Israel claiming that Hamas has been using it as a command-and-control center. However, Hamas denies these allegations and Israel has yet to provide substantial evidence to support its claim. Despite the Israeli Defense Forces’ denial of ordering an evacuation, some individuals have left the hospital following a request from the hospital director. Hamas officials have reported that 120 patients, including premature babies, remain in the hospital.

Reports have also emerged of a UN school-turned-shelter in northern Gaza being hit, resulting in multiple casualties. The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, expressed his distress at witnessing the “horrifying images and footage of scores of people killed and injured” in one of their schools that was providing shelter to thousands of displaced individuals. Lazzarini emphasized the urgent need to end these attacks and called for a cessation of violence.