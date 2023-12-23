Israel orders evacuation for Palestinians in central Gaza Strip

Israel has issued a directive for Palestinians to evacuate parts of central Gaza, as it continues its bombardment of the Gaza Strip and forces the population into a smaller area. The Israeli military has instructed families to seek safety in shelters in southern Gaza’s Deir el-Balah, moving them from Bureij and areas of Nuseirat in central Gaza.

The announcement has caused anger among the residents who have already been internally displaced multiple times since October 7. Hundreds of people, some of whom are injured from previous attacks, were seen leaving the area with whatever belongings they could carry. This includes Walaa al-Nuzeini, who is fleeing Bureij for the third time. She was injured in a previous attack and is now in extreme pain. Al-Shifa Hospital, where she sought treatment, has been raided by Israeli soldiers and is no longer functioning.

The constant displacement of Palestinians has increased their suffering and made their circumstances dire. Many have found refuge in UN-run schools, but these overcrowded shelters lack proper facilities and have become breeding grounds for diseases. The poor conditions have already led to outbreaks of scabies and smallpox among others.

In addition to the physical and emotional toll, the displacement also raises concerns about the violation of human rights. Rights groups have condemned this mass displacement as a war crime. The current situation in Gaza demands urgent action to protect the lives and homes of innocent civilians.

