China Strives for Peaceful Coexistence with the United States Amid Middle East Conflict

Amidst escalating violence in the Middle East, Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed hopes for “peaceful coexistence” between China and the United States during a meeting with Senator Chuck Schumer. While tensions between the two global powers have been strained in recent years, Mr. Xi’s amicable tone has sparked expectations of improved relations.

The possibility of Mr. Xi attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in San Francisco and meeting with President Biden adds to the growing optimism. However, complications may arise from the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, which could hinder efforts to enhance ties between Beijing and Washington.

Senator Schumer, leading a bipartisan congressional delegation in China, expressed disappointment with China’s official response to the attack by Hamas on Israel. He called for China to stand with Israel and condemn the attacks, further urging China to use its influence with Iran to prevent the escalation of the conflict.

China, however, has chosen to portray itself as a neutral party in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict and refrained from condemning Hamas. Citing its role as a common friend to both nations, China aims to avoid taking sides that could exacerbate tensions.

As calls for China to support Israel grow, similar to the pressure China faces to address the fighting in Ukraine, Beijing must navigate its delicate relationship with both countries. While China maintains significant trade and investment ties with Israel, its association with Iran strains the relationship due to Israel’s alignment with the United States.

China’s interest in maintaining positive relations with all governments in the region stems from its strategic goals. The Middle East plays a crucial role in China’s Belt and Road trade network, and as the United States reduces its presence in the region, China has sought to increase its influence through diplomatic endeavors.

Experts suggest that China can contribute constructively by mediating the release of civilian hostages held by Hamas, including a woman of Chinese descent who was recently abducted. Successfully doing so would not only mitigate regional tensions but also solidify China’s reputation as a key player in fostering de-escalation and promoting regional stability.

While challenges persist, Mr. Xi’s commitment to peaceful coexistence and potential diplomatic engagements offer a glimmer of hope for improved relations between China and the United States despite the complexities of the Middle East conflict’s impact on their interaction.